Mostly sunny skies were predicted Wednesday, a day after a deluge of rain from a thunderstorm turned some Attleboro area roads into rivers and knocked out power for hundreds.
Bakers Corner and parts of Newman Avenue in Seekonk were flooded with water up to the floor boards of cars. Parts of Newport Avenue in South Attleboro were also flooded.
About 2 inches of rain fell in Attleboro.
The July 4th storm appeared to hit Attleboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth hardest in The Sun Chronicle readership area.
At one point, power was knocked out to over 400 customers in Seekonk and the traffic lights at the busy intersection at Taunton Avenue and Fall River Avenue went dark.
In Attleboro, more than 200 customers were without power about 6:30 p.m. but only four in Rehoboth.
Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Thursday with a high temperature expected to be near 90 degrees.
