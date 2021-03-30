ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative will hold its traditional Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 4, under the Newell Shelter at Capron Park on County Street.
Taryn Degon, president of AAIC, will lead the service along with the Rev. Bert Coté, AAIC chaplain.
Bishop William Stout, senior pastor at Living Word of Life Ministries; the Rev. Dr. Wayne Earl, pastor of Second Congregational Church; Dave Valerio, music director of Central Congregational Church; and the Rev. Stuart Tucker, pastor of United Methodist Church, will assist.
All are welcome.
A collection will be taken to support the ministry of the AAIC chaplain.
