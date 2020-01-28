NORTH ATTLEBORO
What people who played with him, coached him or knew him recall about Anthony Sherman is work.
The three-sport star at North Attleboro High had skills, size and talent, but he was willing to do the hard work when it came down to it, they say, as he played offense and defense for Rocketeer football.
There he set school records that still stand for rushing yards (2,537) and touchdowns (48) while also leading the team in receiving as a junior and senior and was a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star.
That work ethic took him to a stellar career as a UConn football player, a Pro Bowl player in the National Football League and, this Sunday, a part on sport’s biggest stage — the Super Bowl.
Sherman, 31, a fullback, will suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he’s played the last seven of his nine years in the NFL. They’re taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.
Mike Hart, now North’s head baseball coach, was a year younger than Sherman growing up together.
“We’d be outside, playing Wiffle ball or swimming, just normal kid stuff,” Hart recalled this week.
But on the football field, where they both played for the Rocketeers, there was something exceptional about Sherman.
“Once we saw how well he did, we knew that if anyone would, he would go pro,” Hart said.
Tom Howard, another boyhood friend and former team manager, says Sherman still remains humble. Howard, a medical and PhD student at Harvard, recently invited Sherman to his defense of his doctoral dissertation. “He was so kind and generous when my friends and colleagues wanted to take a picture with him.”
His first football coach, Pat Fitzgibbons, mentored Sherman in Pop Warner football from ages 8 to 13. It was evident that this was a special kid, Fitzgibbons said.
“From the first time you saw him play, he just had instincts that were far beyond his years,” he said. “You knew he would certainly be a great high school player, and he was. And he would be a good college player, and he was. And then a chance he would become a professional.”
But more notable than his developing skills was his love of the game. recalled Fitzgibbons, who also coached Sherman in baseball.
“He was great teammate and a lot of fun,” the coach said. “He loved being part of a team.”
Paul Sullivan coached Sherman as a freshman for the Rocketeers, and recalls him as “a blue collar kid. Nothing was given to him, he earned everything.”
And that’s where the hard work came in.
“There is nothing he wouldn’t be the first one to do, all the dirty work. That’s why his teammates respected him,” Sullivan said. “He’s really a unique kid with great values, a hard-working kid...as down to earth as you could imagine and well balanced.”
And he’s set an example for those who followed.
“It’s great for the kids. You don’t want kids to limit themselves,” Sullivan said. “You want them to be able to dream and know those dreams can become real. Sherm’s a prime example.”
Don Johnson, current head coach of the Rocketeers, was a position coach when Sherman played varsity ball, coaching him as both a linebacker and a fullback. “He came to us physically mature and so gifted, so as a coach it was, ‘How do I make sure I don’t screw this up?’”
Johnson recalls, “He gave 100 percent every time he stepped on the field.”
They still stay in touch. “We exchanged messages after the AFC Championship a couple of weeks ago and he stops in when he’s home and says hello. He’s a great friend,” Johnson said.
“It’s a source of pride to know one of our guys can make it to the pinnacle of his profession. And he did it the right way, so we can hold him up as the example.”
Of course, on Sunday, even die-hard New England Patriots fans will be pulling for the Chiefs to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
“Without the Patriots in there, it gives us something to root for,” Fitzgibbons said, noting Sherman is the second NAHS alumnus, after Patriot Chris Sullivan, to play in a Super Bowl. “A pretty good claim to fame for the Rocketeers.”
For Sullivan, it’s an easy choice.
“We’re rooting for him all the time, even when they’re playing the Pats,” he said. “Little-town loyalty comes before anything. We’d never root against Sherman.”
