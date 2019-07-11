FOXBORO -- A two-day festival of music and activities at Gillette Stadium has been abruptly cancelled by its promoter.
The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival was cancelled Wednesday, less than two weeks before the event was to take place on July 20 and 21.
Organizers stated on social media and the festival website that it was “impossible to hold the event as they had envisioned.”
The festival was being put together by Grammy Award winning DJ/producer Diplo and was to feature top DJs and hip-hop acts, along with a go-kart course, paintball, and the “world’s largest moon bounce.”
There were to be three music stages with performances from Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dillon Francis, Rezz, among others.
“Unfortunately, putting this event on in the way that it was envisioned has become impossible, due to circumstances beyond our control,” organizers stated. “All parties involved have agreed that moving forward would be a disservice to fans and artists alike, and cancellation is in everyone’s best interest.”
In its social media post, the festival's organizers stated that Front Gate Tickets will be issuing refunds to people who purchased a ticket. Refunds will be processed on or before July 12, according to the statement.
