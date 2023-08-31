Foxboro Landmarks Foxboro Town Hall
Buy Now

Foxboro Town Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — For now at least, school officials preparing for Tuesday’s start of classes say there are no indications of an 11th-hour enrollment influx stemming from a state program to house up to 93 migrant families in town.

Briefing school committee members on the evolving situation earlier this week, Superintendent Amy Berdos said administrators are making provisions for any new arrivals, but expected the impact on Foxboro schools will be limited.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.