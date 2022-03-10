NORTH ATTLEBORO — The path to winning state funding for a new high school will be a long one, the town’s top educator told the school committee this week, and it’s far too early to even talk about what the final cost may be.
Superintendent John Antonucci told the board at its regular meeting Monday night that having the state agency that helps with school building projects invite the local school district into the process “is a pivotal moment in this town’s history.”
But, he added, “This is a lot of work.”
It could be seven years, he said, before a new or renovated high school is completed. Only the town’s high school application was approved by the agency. A request to include two elementary schools, Community and Amvet Avenue, was not.
Last week, Antonucci announced that the town’s schools have been invited into the 270-day eligibility period for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s program. Sixteen other school districts, none in the area covered by The Sun Chronicle, were also invited. North Attleboro’s eligibility period begins July 1.
The authority works with communities to support what it deems to be “educationally-appropriate” and “cost-effective public school facilities.” During the eligibility period, the authority works with the local district to determine its financial and community readiness. The school department submitted a “statement of interest” to the agency last year. The town council also set aside $1 million in free cash funds as its share of a feasibility study if that’s approved.
The MSBA wants to make sure a town “is acting in good faith,” Antonucci said.
Among the requirements now are the formation of a school building committee that will “be laser-focused from start to finish,” he said, and will include town and school officials along with community representatives. There will also be multiple chances for input from the public.
“Then the MSBA would take the next step and invite us into feasibility process,” the superintendent said. Then it would be up to the town to hire a project manager and architect to complete the study and produce a design.
“This is where the real magic happens,” he said.
“Realistically we are probably three years away” from approval and “four to seven years before you get a new space,” Antonucci said.
At this point, he cautioned, it hasn’t even been determined if the town will seek to renovate the nearly 50-year old high school on Wilson W. Whitty Way or build a new one.
“We don’t know and can’t know” the cost of any project without going through the process, Antonucci said.
“I’d caution you not to ‘guesstimate’ until we have the real numbers,” the superintendent said.
And the renovation needs at Community and Amvet elementary schools still need to be addressed, he added.