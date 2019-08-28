Some students might not be crazy about being back in school, but local school officials said Wednesday the new year is off to a good start.
They said there were no major foul-ups, just the usual first-day hubbub as schools opened in Attleboro and Norfolk and Seekonk students had their second day.
One of the biggest challenges facing local schools is at Attleboro High School where students and teachers have to work around the construction of a new school adjacent to the existing one.
The main parking lot has been lost to construction and Principal Bill Runey said there was a little confusion on the first day finding spaces in temporary lots.
He said it was understandable that with bringing 2,000 people onto the site within 40 minutes there will be things that need ironing out.
“It appears that we have enough parking spaces, but we need to just get everyone parking in their designated areas. I anticipate tomorrow will be even better and that we will be on solid ground shortly after Labor Day.”
Overall, Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said the opening went well.
“The day went well, one of the smoothest yet, all things considered. No surprises,” he said.
The big challenge in the coming weeks, he said, will be issuing Chromebook laptop computers to students.
Norfolk schools also opened Wednesday.
“We had a very successful and exciting first day of school in Norfolk,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said. “Buses ran on time as scheduled and students were settled into their classrooms and ready to start the new year by 9.”
She said the students will experience a new social-emotional learning curriculum in grades 3 through 6. The schools are also still looking to hire a part-time psychologist.
Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said his schools had an “awesome” opening.
Teachers reported on Monday, followed by students Tuesday.
The only hitch, he said, was some elementary school buses were late due to new routes. He said the situation should be smoothed out by the end of the week.
The students were greeted by several administrators who took over new positions before the start of the year, but who are familiar faces.
The changes include a new high school principal, William Whalen, who was promoted from Hurley Middle School; Alexis Brouchard, promoted from middle school assistant principal to principal; and new middle school assistant Principal George Kelleher.
