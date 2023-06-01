ATTLEBORO — A city resident charged with threatening a man with a gun for comments the man made to the suspect’s girlfriend has been ordered to be kept in jail in pretrial detention.
Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., in Attleboro, was deemed a danger on Wednesday by Fall River Superior Court Judge William M. White Jr. after a hearing.
Sek was arrested by Attleboro police March 17 after he allegedly pulled the slide back on a handgun on the city’s East Side and told the alleged victim to run, according to a court records.
Sek was in the back seat of a car containing his girlfriend, her friend and another man near the alleged victim’s apartment, according to police.
Police say they recovered a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol, an unloaded 9 mm Glock and a large capacity feeding device containing 15 9 mm bullets from the vehicle.
Sek has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon and unlawfully carrying a loaded weapon, according to court records.
The judge cited the allegations, Sek’s prior conviction as a youthful offender on similar charges, for which he received a 2- to 4-year sentence.
If convicted, Sek faces 10 to 15 years in prison, according to the judge’s ruling.
His lawyer, Scott Bradley of West Bridgewater, argued that the weapons found in the car were near the other man who is facing two pending assault cases.
Bradley also said Sek was in a parking lot close to where both his girlfriend and the alleged victim live. He said video evidence police obtained indicate his client was not armed.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference later this month.
