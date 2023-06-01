ATTLEBORO — A city resident charged with threatening a man with a gun for comments the man made to the suspect’s girlfriend has been ordered to be kept in jail in pretrial detention.

Jeffrey S. Sek, 24, of 68 Lamb St., in Attleboro, was deemed a danger on Wednesday by Fall River Superior Court Judge William M. White Jr. after a hearing.

