James Pressley

James M. Pressley, right, appears in Attleboro District Court.

 David Linton/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A judge Wednesday cited the alleged “violent and unprovoked” attack on a stranger and a police officer as among the reasons she ordered a suspect held without bail as a danger on charges related to a parking space dispute in June.

Judge Valerie Yarashus ordered 24-year-old James M. Pressley of Pawtucket kept in pretrial detention following a dangerousness hearing in Fall River Superior Court.

