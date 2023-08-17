ATTLEBORO — A judge Wednesday cited the alleged “violent and unprovoked” attack on a stranger and a police officer as among the reasons she ordered a suspect held without bail as a danger on charges related to a parking space dispute in June.
Judge Valerie Yarashus ordered 24-year-old James M. Pressley of Pawtucket kept in pretrial detention following a dangerousness hearing in Fall River Superior Court.
Pressley is accused of choking a man over a parking space and threatening a bystander with a knife in front of Chipotle in the Mayfaire plaza on Route 1 in South Attleboro on June 16.
He allegedly drove off and was stopped nearby on Angeline Street a short time later. When police tried to arrest him, he allegedly struggled with officers and choked one of them, according to prosecutors.
He has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and strangulation or suffocation and one count of resisting arrest.
When he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court after his arrest, a lawyer said Pressley had no prior record and that the allegations were out of character for Pressley.
Pressley attended Johnson & Wales University on a scholarship where he obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business, according to Attleboro lawyer Mark Beland.
If convicted, Pressley faces a five-year prison term, the judge noted in a court filing.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial hearing.
