MANSFIELD — School officials are encouraging community members to turn out for Mansfield High School’s first home football game of the season Thursday night and to help migrant newcomer families while they’re at it.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field, 250 East St.
Mansfield is taking on Duxbury.
The supply drive is being organized by Mansfield High, Duxbury High football and the MHS Student Services Club.
Fans from both teams can support newcomer families by donating the following items identified by the Mansfield Migrant Task Force:
Personal care items
Diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, diaper wipes, bath soap, liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer, baby soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, shaving cream, lotion, lip balm, hairbrushes, laundry detergent.
Food
Individual-sized snacks (i.e., Goldfish, animal crackers, etc.), boxes of cereal, granola bars, oatmeal, shelf-stable juice (i.e., apple juice).
Collection bins will be at the ticket gates during the game.
“We are very excited for the first football game of the season and are expecting a large turnout,” said Mansfield Schools Superintendent Theresa Murphy. “We appreciate those who kindly welcome our migrant newcomer families and participate in the supply drive donations.”