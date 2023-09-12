2023-08-25-tsc-spt-MHS-fb-practice2
Buy Now

Mansfield High football players stretch before the start of a preseason team practice last month.

 Dave DeMelia / For The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — School officials are encouraging community members to turn out for Mansfield High School’s first home football game of the season Thursday night and to help migrant newcomer families while they’re at it.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field, 250 East St.