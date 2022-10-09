NORTH ATTLEBORO — An apparent glitch in the supply chain for municipal trash bags caused a week-long uproar on locally oriented social media.
Now the town’s solid waste department has weighed in with a notice to residents alerting them to alternate sources of the bags and the supply issue has been fixed.
Items posted on the town’s Facebook page and website, nattleboro.com Thursday informed residents that an internal computer issue at Stop & Shop meant that the supermarket chain’s location in town, as well as those in Plainville and South Attleboro, were unable to sell the bags or bag tags for the moment.
The notice says the company is trying to resolve the issue and the town would update residents.
Caroline Medeiros, a spokesperson at Stop & Shop, which has corporate offices in Quincy, emailed The Sun Chronicle on Friday, stating, “This issue is being resolved so that customers can purchase the bags again today.”
A spokesperson at the town’s solid waste division was unavailable for comment Friday.
The computer problem does not affect other stores that sell the town bags, including Shaw’s, which sells both the town bags and bag tags. Bob’s Market, CVS Pharmacy, Market Basket, Pick N’ Pay and Speedway all sell the town bags. The bags and tags are also for sale at town hall.
Town residents who are paid up members of the municipal curbside recycling program are required to purchase the blue plastic bags — or tags to put on regular bags — for the pay-as-you-throw system. The bags are collected weekly by the town’s waste contractor, Waste Management, along with recyclable materials. Town bags can also be dropped off at the Mount Hope Street recycling center free of charge.
Nervous posts began showing up on social media earlier last week that the bags were not available at Stop & Shop markets in the area. Posters swapped tips on where to find the items along with occasional complaints about the system itself.
One poster with a conspiratorial bent wrote: “Probably got caught selling counterfeit ones.” However, several posters on the Everything North Attleboro page were closer to the mark, saying there appeared to be a problem with pricing at the point of sale.
Town officials have said several times in the past months that North Attleboro may move to using municipal trash cans instead of bags once the current contract with Waste Management expires this year. The bags have also been blamed for a continuing problem with rodents and other scavengers in town that are attracted by food scraps in the trash.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.