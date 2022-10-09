NA Town Trash Bag
Buy Now

North Attleboro town trash bags have recently been in short supply.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — An apparent glitch in the supply chain for municipal trash bags caused a week-long uproar on locally oriented social media.

Now the town’s solid waste department has weighed in with a notice to residents alerting them to alternate sources of the bags and the supply issue has been fixed.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.