ATTLEBORO — The outpouring of support for injured Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta continues, with donations now approaching seven figures.
As of Monday, more than 11,000 donors, many leaving messages of support and concern, had contributed over $724,000 toward the senior’s treatment and recovery on the family’s GoFundMe page.
Also, the Boston Bruins have pledged $100,000 to the cause and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has promised $25,000 in matching funds.
In addition, according to Feehan President Tim Sullivan, individuals have been dropping off checks at the school that will be passed on to the family.
In a letter emailed to members of the school community Monday, Sullivan said, “The Quettas asked me to share their deep appreciation for the support of the Feehan community. And I will add my own thanks for the hundreds and hundreds of notes and messages that have come our way.”
He said the family knows that their son “has a very long road ahead.”
Quetta, from North Providence, suffered what his family said was a spinal cord injury last Tuesday night in a game against Pope Francis High School in West Springfield. According to published reporters, he fell attempting body check, striking the boards head first.
Quetta was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield that night and to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston the next day, where he has already undergone one spinal surgery, his family has said. His sister, Elyse Quetta, wrote on the family’s fundraising page that her brother “might not be able to move his body again.”
There was no condition update from Mass General as of Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, at the Catholic school on Friday “all of Feehan joined in prayer,” a post on the school’s website said.
“With AJ’s teammates gathered in the school auditorium, 500 students, teachers and staff logging in from their classrooms, and 500 students logging in from home, Feehan chaplain the Rev. Jack Schrader and Feehan faculty member Deacon Joe McGinley led a poignant prayer service. Together we asked for God’s blessing for AJ. Together we asked for Mary’s intercession. We prayed for strength and understanding,” the post said.
A video of McGinley’s homily is available on the bishopfeehan.com website.
On Friday night, the Feehan Shamrocks’ first game since the injury, the team’s home ice, New England Sports Village, closed down except for the game between Feehan and Austin Prep. Before the game the scoreboard over center ice displayed just the No. 10, Quetta’s jersey number.
As the Feehan website noted, “The evening began with AJ’s sisters, Ella and Elyse, sharing the thanks of the Quetta family with our Feehan hockey family, followed by a prayer service by Feehan hockey mom and theology teacher Kerry Payson and McGinley.
“AJ’s Feehan jersey and a custom Boston Bruins version, donated by the team and bearing the number 10, hung from glass next to the Feehan bench throughout the game.”
According to the school, Quetta was watching the livestream of the game with his mother texting his reactions throughout.
“The game also marked the debut of ‘AJ’s Army.’” the website said. “An AJ’s Army banner hung over the Feehan bench, and nearly every fan in the rink donned AJ’s Army shirts and #10 pins provided by team families.Feehan’s skaters had an AJ’s Army decal on their helmets.
“All of these items will be available to the wider public in coming days in support of A.J.”
