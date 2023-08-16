Winter Storm Dec 17
Buy Now

Downtown Attleboro following a storm on Dec. 17, 2020.

 Mark Stockwell / Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A winter-long parking ban like Attleboro currently has makes no sense in today’s world, Police Chief Kyle Heagney told city councilors Tuesday.

The chief testified during a public hearing in which councilors sought feedback on a proposal to eliminate the decades-old ban, which restricts residents from parking on city streets from Dec. 1 to March 31, no matter the weather.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.