ATTLEBORO — A winter-long parking ban like Attleboro currently has makes no sense in today’s world, Police Chief Kyle Heagney told city councilors Tuesday.
The chief testified during a public hearing in which councilors sought feedback on a proposal to eliminate the decades-old ban, which restricts residents from parking on city streets from Dec. 1 to March 31, no matter the weather.
Heagney likened such a ban to having a “screen door on a submarine.”
The chief told councilors there is plenty of warning nowadays about pending snowstorms, sometimes as much as a week out, which gives ample time to get the word out if a temporary ban is needed.
Heagney said social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), the city’s website, The Sun Chronicle, DoubleACS as well as robo calls, could be used to spread the word if parking restrictions were necessary for a storm. Robo calls are now used by the school department to notify students and parents of school closure or safety concerns.
“The parking ban is a major inconvenience for the citizens and repeal is long overdue,” he said. “Today the winter parking ban makes as much sense as a screen door on a submarine.”
He said citizens can be warned as much as 48 hours in advance that parking restrictions will be imposed.
“Other communities are doing it,” Heagney said. “We’re not re-inventing the wheel.”
Just four other people chose to speak about the proposal to eliminate the ban.
Three strongly endorsed the measure to drop it while one was against it.
The Sun Chronicle has editorialized numerous times in favor of dropping the ban, citing more accurate forecasting as well as the burden such a ban places on many residents, especially those living in three-decker houses or on the congested East Side. Larger cities like Boston, Fall River and New Bedford, do not have a winter-long ban. Those cities institute parking restrictions only when a storm is predicted.
Heagney said there may be a learning curve the first year or two and he said he would be in consultation with the superintendent of the public works department if a snow or ice storm threatens the city. Last year he instructed his officers to not enforce the ban.
Former Attleboro Redevelopment Authority member Don Smyth backed the chief.
“I agree with everything the chief said,” Smyth said. “We have the technology so we can do this.”
He noted that almost every member of a family has a car today when in years past most families just had one vehicle. The additional vehicles create congestion on the streets, especially in areas where there are limited residential parking lots.
Laurie Sawyer, candidate for an at-large council seat, said she, too, was in favor of the repeal as is Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
The only person who spoke in favor of keeping the winter-long parking ban was Richard Levesque of Perrin Avenue. He cited 15 reasons the ban should be kept in place.
Levesque summarized his disagreement.
“People don’t care and the police won’t enforce the towing of cars,” he said.
Councilor Laura Dolan, chair of the public works committee, said the matter would be voted on at the Sept. 5 meeting when committee meetings and a full council meeting will be held.
The council meeting initially scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
Council President Jay DiLisio said there were no pressing matters that needed to be addressed on Thursday and a few councilors would be on vacation.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.