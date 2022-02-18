REHOBOTH — Community support is widening for businesses destroyed by a two-alarm fire last weekend at a Route 118 plaza near the Attleboro line.
The Attleboro Norton YMCA announced this past week that it will extend a free one-month membership to all of the members of the House Of Fitness Rehoboth, one of the businesses in the 7 Park St. plaza affected by last Saturday’s fire.
“We were saddened to hear of the tragic fire that happened over the weekend at House of Fitness Rehoboth,” the Y announced on its Facebook page Wednesday. “Devan Cornetta has been a longtime friend of the YMCA, and we wish him the best while he works to rebuild his business.”
Others have stepped up the help to another business destroyed by the fire, Anawan Brewing Co. Several breweries across the state have donated to a GoFundMe page and Skyroc Brewery in Attleboro is making a special beer to raise money.
Now, Narragansett Beer has announced on its Facebook page that it will donate sale proceeds at its Providence brewery on Monday “to our friends at Anawan Brewing Company.”
“Come out, support our neighbor and let’s help them rebuild,” the post said.
In turn, Anawan Brewing has expressed its gratitude for all the support it has received.
“While this is an extremely dark time for all of us at ABC, we are forever grateful for all of the love and support we have been receiving. There is a light at the end of this tunnel and that has been keeping us all positive,” the brewery said in a post on its Facebook page.
“While thanking everyone individually would be near impossible, we did want to thank you all publicly for everything each and every one of you have done for our community-based brewery,” Anawan said.
“We wanted to start off by thanking the brave first responders for putting their lives at risk to try and save our dream. We wanted to thank all the breweries (near and far) that have graciously donated money, time, and help to us.
“We also wanted to thank our friends, family and our supporters who have reached out to us all personally and through our various social media accounts.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
The link to the GoFundMe page to help the Anawan Brewing Co. is: gofundme.com/f/anawan-brewing-company-fire-fund.
The link to donate to the House of Fitness Rehoboth is: gofundme.com/f/house-of-fitness-fire-fund?