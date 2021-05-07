PLAINVILLE — A 13-year-old girl who just began a second battle with cancer after beating it the first time was treated Friday night to a parade of cars full of enthusiastic supporters who drove by her home on Cowell Street.
Malia Jusczyk, daughter of Megan and Glen Jusczyk, is battling neuroblastoma. She had a stem cell transplant in 2011 and had been cancer-free for eight years before it re-emerged recently.
The parade kicked off from the Target parking lot on Taunton Street. It was organized by Lauren Cecko.
“Thank you so much to everyone that took the time and made the effort to make Malia smile!” Megan Jusczyk said in a Facebook post. “Today was by far, her best day since the diagnosis. I’m so happy she felt well enough to be outside and really take it all in and enjoy the parade. She was glowing.”
