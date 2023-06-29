On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated race as a consideration in the college admissions process, prompting criticism from Massachusetts political and higher education leaders who vowed to continue working toward diversity in their approach to admissions.
There were two cases under consideration. The vote was 6-2 in the Harvard University case and 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sat out the Harvard case because she had been a member of an advisory governing board there.
Chief Justice John Roberts said “universities have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation's second Black justice who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision "sees the universities admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes."
But Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson -- the court’s first Black female justice -- called the decision “truly a tragedy for us all.”
From the White House, President Joe Biden said he “strongly, strongly” disagreed with the court’s ruling and urged colleges to seek other routes to diversity rather than let the ruling “be the last word.”
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also disagreed with the decision, saying it "overturns decades of settled law. In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable.
“Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students. We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action.”
Frederick W. Clark, president of Bridgewater State University, signed off on Healey’s statement along with others belonging to the Massachusetts State University Council of Presidents.
“The Council of Presidents is committed to being an active partner in forming a united front with the administration and our public and private higher education partners to ensure that all students continue to see themselves as valued members of our campus communities,” Clark said.
“As evidenced every day here at Bridgewater, our state universities have provided access to higher education opportunities for traditionally underserved populations since our founding,” Clark said. “We have always welcomed students regardless of their race, national origin, citizenship, or immigration status. We believe in providing all individuals -- particularly those who face socioeconomic barriers -- with opportunity, advancement, and the ability to earn a degree to contribute to the economic, social, and civic life of their communities.”
Laura L. Douglas, president of of Bristol Community College, said in a statement that the school "is committed to fostering and enriching a college community environment that welcomes a rich diversity of beliefs, cultures, languages, abilities and lifestyles.
“Access to higher education can be a great equalizer -- we will continue to break down barriers to higher education and ensure all students have equitable access to services, support and the tools necessary to achieve their personal, professional and educational goals.”
President Michaele Whelan of Wheaton College in Norton added to the opposition.
"I want to assure you that Wheaton College remains dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning community where all students feel a sense of belonging," Whelan said. "This ruling will not change that commitment. It is rooted in our mission, and it is firmly embedded in our plans for the future."
He said decisions on admissions are about more than race.
"Admission decisions at Wheaton are based on a comprehensive evaluation of each student’s high school record, accomplishments, activities and experiences. This approach has led to a growing and academically accomplished student population that is increasingly diverse — one in four new students comes from an historically underrepresented group."
UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement that university system officials are "working with the Provosts and Admissions Directors on the five UMass campuses to assess how the University’s admissions processes may be influenced by these changes to the law.
“The University of Massachusetts will continue to follow the law, and will do so while sustaining its deep and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe this is essential to the advancement of academic excellence and critical to the preparation of our students to succeed in a global economy.”
At Amherst College, officials estimated that going entirely race-neutral would reduce Black, Hispanic and Indigenous populations by half.
“We fully expect it would be a significant decrease in our population,” Matthew McGann, Amherst’s director of admission said.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association issued a statement saying the Supreme Court"is widening the racial education gap and turning back decades of progress. This decision will have harmful consequences for all students – but particularly Black, Latino, Asian-American and Pacific Islander, and Indigenous students.
“While our state Legislature doesn’t have the power to overturn a terrible ruling by the Supreme Court, there is more we can do to protect and improve access to higher education in our state, despite this setback.”
The group Lawyers for Civil Rights argued that the decision doesn’t completely close the door to consideration of race.
“Most importantly, the Court left the door open for admissions offices to consider how race may have shaped an applicant’s life. ... nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.