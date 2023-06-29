On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated race as a consideration in the college admissions process, prompting criticism from Massachusetts political and higher education leaders who vowed to continue working toward diversity in their approach to admissions.

There were two cases under consideration. The vote was 6-2 in the Harvard University case and 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sat out the Harvard case because she had been a member of an advisory governing board there.

