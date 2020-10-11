PLAINVILLE — Residents are helping local officials decide future steps to deal with the town’s dire financial predicament.
A total of 523 residents filled out a survey about the $3.25 million budget override of state Proposition 2 1/2 that voters overwhelmingly rejected in June, leading to the elimination of dozens of school and town positions this fiscal year that started July 1.
Selectman Jeff Johnson reviewed the results of the survey at a recent selectmen’s meeting, and board members have discussed them.
The survey was meant to “look at the reasons for the failure of the override request and what to learn about priorities and reasons from those who voted yes or no or not at all so we can better prepare if we look to head that direction again,” Johnson said.
Of those who took the survey, a slight majority opposed the override.
Asked if a new override sum was suggested, many indicated they didn’t want to see any such tax increase.
Key concerns with the requested tax hike included the amount, uncertainty of the future and trust of local officials.
A slight majority supported funding the schools first, followed by public safety and then public works.
Among suggestions were to pay attention to how money is spent and do it more wisely and efficiently; don’t spend money before the town gets it; communicate more regularly with residents, and have better reporting on financial decisions.
Some residents mentioned they felt senior citizens couldn’t afford the tax jump.
Another resident commented, “town improvements can be delayed or improvised, but there is no substitute for quality education.”
Selectmen have decided not to request another override in the near future, as expected.
“The override issue is put to bed at this point,” selectmen Chairman Brian Kelly said.
Board members previously had considered and rejected another go at an override.
The results of the survey have been posted on the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.