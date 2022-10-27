foxboro high school building
File photo///

FOXBORO — While giving town schools high marks for overall quality, a wide-raging survey of students, parents and faculty members suggests that disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled an uptick in behavioral and disciplinary issues across local classrooms.

According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, the survey, which was administered last spring, attracted 2,143 respondents — 1,216 students, 656 parents and 214 faculty members — with findings compared to responses from the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years.