WRENTHAM — Residents love the town common and Lake Pearl but want more and improved playgrounds for children.
Those are among the results of a survey conducted to develop a new Open Space and Recreation Plan.
The Wrentham Open Space Committee, working with a consultant, sent out the survey to residents pertaining to the use, popularity and needs of the town’s open space and recreation sites and facilities.
More than 70 percent of respondents indicated the town common is their favorite open space/conservation/recreation area in Wrentham. Sweatt Beach and the nearby boat landing on Lake Pearl (62 percent) and Lake Pearl itself (60 percent) were ranked second and third, respectively.
A related question asked which town or nonprofit open space areas were used frequently or occasionally by the respondent or a family member. The town common again came out on top, followed by Sweatt Beach. Birchwold conservation area, Wrentham Developmental Center and F. Gilbert Hills State Forest were ranked third, fourth and fifth in use.
The latter three sites scored higher as places people actually visited than they did as favorite spots. Conversely, Lake Pearl and Wrentham State Forest were not visited as often as their position as favorite spots would indicate.
Concerning recreation sites, the town common was ranked as number one in use by 70 percent of respondents. It was followed by the William A. Rice Athletic Complex (52 percent), King Philip High School (50 percent), Sweatt Field Complex (47 percent), Delaney School (47 percent), Roderick School (41 percent), Sweatt Park and Tennis Courts (29 percent), and Wrentham Dog Park (29 percent). The dog park is located on Wrentham Developmental Center property.
Respondents thought highly of the town’s recreation facilities, with 71 percent of respondents rating the quality of recreation facilities as excellent or good. Only 4 percent rated them as poor.
Those surveyed were asked to list the top five needs of open space and recreation, and children’s playgrounds topped the responses. It was followed closely by bike trails, conservation areas and hiking trails.
Residents at the November town meeting approved $445,315 for what is being billed as the town’s first community playground that would be built at the Rice Recreation Complex off Emerald Street near Wrentham Developmental Center. It was among the first requests for money from the town’s new Community Preservation Fund that is funded by a property tax surcharge.
Respondents were also asked to indicate their interest in spending money on the following: identify conservation areas with signs, maintain conservation areas, acquire open space, develop recreation facilities, and improve existing recreation facilities. More than 80 percent chose maintaining conservation areas as their top choice, followed closely by improving existing recreation facilities.
Open space areas were ranked on four features: scenic value, passive recreation, wildlife habitat and protected land. Each of these features was ranked by respondents as highly valued, with protected land and scenic value slightly higher than the other two.
The survey, which was posted electronically and also available in paper format, was completed by 231 people.
The survey is the first step toward updating the Open Space and Recreation Plan.
Completing a plan that gains approval from the Massachusetts Division of Conservation Services serves two primary purposes: to guide future town decisions pertaining to open space and recreation, and to make the town eligible for grants that can be used to purchase open space and develop or rehabilitate recreation facilities
A public forum on the development of the plan was held in late October to get input.
A draft report will be available for review and presented at a public forum this spring.
The open space committee is headed by Alan Selling and its members include David Paulson, Darryl Luce, Dianne Demarais, Michelle Dextraze, Laurence Johnson, Mary Hapburn and alternates Nicholas Atkinson and Jane D’Amico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.