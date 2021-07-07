PROVIDENCE — One of four Georgia men charged with using homeless men to cash counterfeit checks at banks in the Attleboro area and around New England has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Michael Williams, 26, of East Point, Ga., admitted in U.S. District Court Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.
An investigation led by the Secret Service found that from October 2018 through February 2021, homeless people were arrested at banks throughout the region attempting to cash counterfeit business checks in exchange for cash, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Among the communities where they were arrested were Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham and Foxboro.
Incidents also occurred in communities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine. The homeless provided information leading to the charges against the suspects, according to court records.
The checks were generally in the amount of $2,000 or more. Individuals were often paid about $100 for each check successfully cashed, according to authorities.
The investigation determined that through the scheme Williams and his alleged co-conspirators attempted to cash almost $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks.
Losses to financial institutions, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, amounted to about $480,000.
The other defendants, Austin Weaver, 31, of Decatur, Ga., Cortavious Benford, 26, of Atlanta, and Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, of East Point, Ga., are awaiting trial.
According to information presented to the court, Williams and Benford allegedly recruited and drove a homeless person to a Providence bank to cash a check and threatened to injure the man if he failed to give them all the proceeds.
From inside the bank, the man pointed out a white car parked outside and the individuals who gave him the counterfeit check, according to authorities.
Providence police then arrested Williams and Benford, who were found to have $12,000 in cash, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
A search of a Providence residence allegedly used by the suspects resulted in the seizure of items used in the creation of counterfeit checks, officials said.
The items included a computer, which had a program used to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock and an envelope containing numerous stolen checks and about $5,000 cash, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.