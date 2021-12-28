ATTLEBORO -- One of three suspects arrested on gun charges last week after a drive-by shooting in the city was ordered held without bail Tuesday.
Jean A. Bastien, 19, of Taunton, was deemed a dangerous person following a pre-trial detention hearing in Attleboro District court.
He has pleaded innocent to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm. Authorities say he is a suspect in a drive-by shooting last Wednesday night on James Street.
Judge Scott Peterson denied a request by the prosecution to also revoke Bastien’s bail in a pending weapons case in Roxbury District Court.
The judge said the prosecution did not present evidence the defendant was given a bail warning in the Roxbury gun case. Bail warnings are typically given at arraignment and written on court records.
Bastien was arraigned in June and faces charges of unlawful carrying and discharging a firearm in that case, according to court records.
After initially being held in jail, his conditions were modified so he no longer had to wear a GPS bracelet. He was freed on $500 cash bail five days before the Attleboro shooting, Assistant District Attorney Olivia Cataldo said.
A second defendant in the Attleboro case, Kepler Joseph, 20, of 47 Johnson St., North Attleboro, was ordered released on $1,500 cash bail to home confinement with a GPS bracelet.
Joseph, who has no criminal record as an adult, has also pleaded innocent to weapons charges.
However, because the court had no GPS bracelets available, Joseph will continue to be held without bail until one becomes available.
Bastien and Joseph were passengers in an SUV rental that police say matched one a witness saw driving away from a drive-by shooting about 8:15 p.m. last Wednesday.
No one was injured in the shooting but two cars were damaged by bullets.
Police say the vehicle the defendants were passengers in collided with another SUV at County Square about 15 minutes after the shooting, as police attempted to stop it.
Inside the SUV that was being pursued, police say they recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with a 31-round magazine. The weapon will be tested at a state police laboratory, according to authorities.
Police recovered nine spent 9 mm shell casings and a spent round on James Street.
In addition, Cataldo said, chemical swab samples to detect gunshot residue were taken from the defendants but the test results were not available for the hearing.
Peterson said he would reconsider his order on Joseph if prosecutors obtain additional evidence in the case.
Joseph and Bastien face a probable causing hearing Jan. 28.
A dangerousness hearing for a third defendant, Sauvens Derosiers, 22, of 130 Steere St., Attleboro, was postponed to Wednesday.
Derosiers, the driver of the SUV, has also pleaded innocent to firearms offenses.
None of the men has been charged with the firing the weapon at the house that police say was targeted twice this month.
However, police say the incident remains under investigation.
In addition to the gun and a cellphone found inside the vehicle, police seized a roll of duct tape with holes in it that investigators say are consistent with bullet holes, according to a search warrant obtained by police.
