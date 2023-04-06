MANSFIELD — The suspected driver who led police on an extensive chase in an allegedly stolen car and ground search is being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
Duron Colton, 19, of New Bedford, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to 17 charges, including refusing to stop for police, receiving a stolen car, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and driving with a suspended license.
A 14-year-old male passenger, who fled from the vehicle during the chase when Colton allegedly rammed a police cruiser on Jonathan Road, was also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
The chase began shortly after midnight Wednesday when the vehicle was reported stolen out of an apartment complex in Easton near the Mansfield line, according to police.
Police spotted the vehicle at different points over the course of two hours but Colton allegedly was able to elude police by traveling at high rates of speed, including about 100 mph on Route 106 at one point, according to police.
Colton was spotted on Route 106 coming into Mansfield again from Easton, where he allegedly eluded police in that town, and was eventually captured in the area of 2 Potash Road after running from the car, according to police.
