MANSFIELD — The suspected driver who led police on an extensive chase in an allegedly stolen car and ground search is being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.

Duron Colton, 19, of New Bedford, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to 17 charges, including refusing to stop for police, receiving a stolen car, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and driving with a suspended license.

