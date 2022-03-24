NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A suspect was arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court for allegedly abandoning a puppy on the side of the road during a snowstorm last month.
Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, pleaded innocent to a felony charge of cruelty to animals and is free on her own recognizance.
She is accused of abandoning a 12-week-old Chihuahua -- dubbed Axel -- in a soft blue crate on the night of Feb. 24, the day before a snowstorm.
The puppy was found with no food or water two days later near woods on Draper Avenue around 4:30 p.m. by a woman walking her dogs. During that time, temperatures dipped to about 18 degrees at night.
The woman told police the puppy was whimpering inside the crate, which had snow inside and around it but none underneath the crate.
Scott was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation by Officer Julie Lowe, the North Attleboro police prosecutor. Lowe brought Axel with her to court for the arraignment.
During an interview at the police station, Scott admitted to abandoning the puppy and was remorseful, Lowe said in her report.
“She stated that Axel was ‘glued to her hip’ and was becoming a nuisance to her. She stated Axel had pooped in his crate and that was her tipping point,” the report says.
Scott allegedly drove around with the puppy, which she had named Benihana, before leaving him in the crate in woods off Draper Avenue.
She allegedly told Lowe she knew what she did was wrong. She allegedly went back later that evening and the next day to try to find him “but she could not and assumed someone had already found him.”
After her arraignment, Scott told The Sun Chronicle that the allegations are not as they appear and declined to comment on specific details.
“They are trying to portray me as an evil person and I am not an evil person. I went back multiple times to try to find my dog,” she said.
Police say the arrest came after a tip from a person who knows Scott. The tipster sent police photos and videos of the puppy, according to the report.
Police also obtained cellphone records which allegedly revealed that Scott was in the area on Feb. 24 and Feb. Attleboro Detective Keith Golden assisted with the examination of Scott's cellphone.
The tipster, who is not named in the report, told police Scott admitted to abandoning the puppy and laughed about the puppy appearing in a Facebook post.
North Attleboro Police on Feb. 28 posted a photo of the puppy and information about the incident in an effort to find who was responsible for abandoning the animal.
The puppy was dehydrated, suffering from malnutrition and mange and had not been dewormed. He was brought to a veterinarian for treatment and the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, authorities said.
Before she allegedly abandoned the puppy, police say Scott brought the dog to a veterinarian for a booster shot Feb. 15 and consulted the vet about the puppy itching its head about a week later. On Feb. 28, she allegedly told the vet her puppy had been “rehomed,” according to the report.
Axel's condition is improving, according to Lowe and Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara, who was also in court Thursday.
Camara said information on adopting Axel will be posted on the animal shelter's website at a later date. The link is nattleboro.com/animal-control-shelter/pages/adoptable-dogs
The maximum penalty for cruelty to animals is 2 ½ years in jail, according to court records.
Scott''s case was continued to next months for a pretrial conference.