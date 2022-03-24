NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A suspect was arrested Wednesday for allegedly abandoning a puppy on Draper Avenue during a snowstorm last month.
The suspect, Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on felony charges of cruelty to animals, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
Dominique was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the police station after an investigation by Officer Julie Lowe, McQuade said. She was released on personal recognizance following her booking at the station.
She is accused of abandoning a 12-week-old Chihuahua, dubbed Axel, in a blue crate during a snowstorm sometime between Feb. 25 to the afternoon of Feb. 26.
A woman walking her own dog found Axel on Draper in the snow-covered crate, according to police.
Axel was dehydrated and suffering from malnutrition and mange. He was brought to a veterinarian and the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
A tip helped lead police to Dominique who allegedly made statements implicating herself in the crime.
Police also obtained cellphone records which allegedly revealed the suspect was in the area at the time, McQuade said.