SEEKONK — Antonieta Vargas lived just two doors down from where she was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking with her 11-year-old son, neighbors say.
Flowers Friday marked the spot in the residential area near 893 Newman Ave. (Route 152) and French Drive where Vargas, 37, was hit shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Vargas previously lived at 377 Read St. in town.
After being hit, she was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was pronounced dead, Seekonk Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said. Her son wasn’t injured.
The suspected driver, Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence, was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Friday by Rhode Island State Police, according to Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. The arrest came at a friend’s house on Newman Avenue in East Providence.
Schmidt was arraigned Friday morning in Providence District Court as a fugitive from justice, but waived rendition. He was transported by Seekonk Police to Massachusetts Friday afternoon for arraignment in Taunton District Court, but that arraignment is now scheduled for Monday.
Schmidt faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.
An attorney representing the defendant said his client was in a “state of shock” when he learned of the victim’s death.
Other media reports said Schmidt had previously been arrested on another hit-and-run accident involving an injury, and had been charged with driving under the influence in Rhode Island and faced other felony charges.
The Jeep Cherokee believed to have been the vehicle involved in the accident was reportedly located about 11 p.m. Thursday in East Providence, less than 3 miles from the accident scene. It was said to have had front passenger side damage.
Police had issued a plea for the public’s help finding the vehicle and driver, and that helped authorities in their search.
An eyewitness told The Sun Chronicle that Vargas and her son were near the lip of a driveway and sidewalk when she was struck.
Dana Johnson of Seekonk, who was driving a truck, said he saw the vehicle hit the woman, who he said flew up in the air, came down on the jeep and rolled off.
Johnson said he immediately pulled his vehicle across Newman Avenue to block traffic. He said he screamed at the hit-and-run driver to stop, called 911 and went to help the boy.
A doctor passing by stopped and administered first aid to the mother, Johnson said.
“When first responders arrived, they found a male passerby rendering aid to the victim,” Miliote said.
State police reconstruction experts responded to the accident scene, and investigators were there for hours.
A good mile or so of Newman Avenue was closed off, from Brook Street to Brown Street.
Attleboro police, who also helped with the search for the vehicle, and Rehoboth police assisted with traffic control.
Anyone having any more information about the accident is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Department at 508-336-8123.
Detectives from the Seekonk Police Department, in conjunction with State Police Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Rhode Island State Police are investigating the incident.
