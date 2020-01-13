ATTLEBORO — A driver who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase with a female passenger who screamed and waved for help was being held in Rhode Island Monday on fugitive from justice charges.
The suspect, whose name was not released, failed to stop for police on County Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, then got onto Interstate 95 South where he reached speeds of about 100 mph, according to police.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police tried to stop the car on County Street after the female passenger waved and screamed as an officer drove by in the area of Capron Park.
“It appears there was a serious domestic incident in the vehicle earlier and hence why the woman was alerting the police officer for help,” Heagney said.
The officer turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle but it got onto I-95 and entered Pawtucket, where it hit a curb and got a flat tire, the chief said. The driver ran from the vehicle but was found in Pawtucket a short time later and arrested, Heagney said.
The suspect faces unspecified charges related to the chase, but it was unclear when he would be returned to Massachusetts to face charges in Attleboro District Court.
