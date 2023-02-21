FRANKLIN -- Police have apprehended a suspect in a road rage incident in which a weapon was fired at a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old North Attleboro man.
Michael Sylvester, 43, of Cranston was arrested Monday following an investigation into the Friday incident, police said.
Sylvester faces numerous charges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the most serious of which is assault with intent to murder while armed.
The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Washington Street in Franklin near the Bellingham line.
The victim drove to the Bellingham police station where bullet holes were found on his vehicle.
He told police he had made an abrupt turn in front of another vehicle and the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Honda Accord, sped up behind the victim’s car. The victim reported that the driver fired several rounds out of his window.
The bullets hit the victim’s car as well as another vehicle driving by, police said.
There were no reported injuries and Franklin police Friday night stated on social media there was no threat to the public.
Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and Cranston detectives later located Sylvester. The vehicle was in his driveway, authorities said.
Armed with multiple search warrants, Cranston police apprehended Sylvester without incident and reported finding three handguns, a shotgun, ammunition and 20 marijuana plants while searching his home. Two 12-round pistol magazines were over the legal number under a new high-capacity magazine law, police said.
Sylvester is being charged as a fugitive from justice out of Rhode Island and faces possible extradition to Massachusetts.
Franklin police plan to charge Sylvester with armed assault with intent to murder, as well as seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,200, two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and unlawfully possessing ammunition.
In Rhode Island, Sylvester is being charged with two counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device and cultivating marijuana.
He was arraigned Tuesday in District Court in Warwick.
Sylvester can't leave Rhode Island until bail is posted or his attorney reaches an agreement with the attorney general’s office.
Sylvester waived extradition and is scheduled to have a special review Monday.