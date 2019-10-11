WRENTHAM — A 49-year-old man was arrested Friday on home invasion and other charges, police said.
Officers Steve Hearon and Dave Halloway responded to a reported disturbance about 1:15 a.m. Friday at a home at 95 Green St., which is off South Street (Route 1A) near the outlet mall.
William Luciano, whose hometown was not listed, unlawfully entered the home, violently assaulted a man, and then fled in a vehicle, Police Chief William McGrath said, adding that a woman in the house was not harmed.
Halloway spotted the suspect vehicle on Green Street and stopped it, assisted by Hearon, McGrath said.
“Further investigation revealed the suspect threatened the victims with a box cutter during the assault, but never actually used it,” the chief said.
Police determined it was not a random attack and the parties knew each other.
Luciano was arrested and charged with home invasion, assault and battery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned Friday morning in Wrentham District Court.
