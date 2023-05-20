MANSFIELD -- A North Shore man has been charged with gun violations in connection with the deadly shooting Saturday of a 23-year-old local man, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

William O'Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, will be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on charges of illegally carrying a firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm, Gregg Miliotte, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III's office, said Sunday.

