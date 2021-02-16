ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he broke into two cars and attempted to break into a third parked at a North Attleboro gym.
Brandon Stanley, 39, of Cranston pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court and was freed on his own recognizance.
He is accused of going into Fit Factory on Route 1 in North Attleboro, stealing cars keys from a rack inside the gym, entering the cars and stealing a total of $430, according to court records and a prosecutor.
The break-ins occurred on Saturday and Sunday and Stanley was arrested Monday after the third alleged attempted break-in.
The arrest came after a gym employee called police about suspicious activity.
Police say they have video evidence and statements from the suspect allegedly admitting to the crime.
Prosecutors sought $1,500 cash bail, citing the defendant’s out-of-state record of similar crimes.
His lawyer, public defender Susanna Henry, argued that her client has no history of failing to appear in court and would return to court as required.
As a condition of his release, Judge Julianne Hernon ordered Stanley to stay away from Fit Factory and continued the case to next month.
