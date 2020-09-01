NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A suspect in a hit-and-run accident earlier this week was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, hours after one of the two pedestrians struck in the crash died at the hospital.
Thomas A. Roy, 31, of Pawtucket, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and death, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
He was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail or $50,000 with surety. If he posts bail, he must not drive while his case is pending and report to probation twice a week.
Roy, an iron worker, was allegedly driving a company-issued pickup truck when it hit 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro and his girlfriend, Joy St. Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket, as they walked on Adamsdale Road Sunday afternoon, police said.
Re and St. Hilaire were walking south on the side of the road about 1:30 p.m. when the accident occurred in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road.
A witness estimated the pickup, also traveling south, was going about 25-35 mph, according to court records. The speed limit is 30 mph.
Re, an Army veteran originally from Dedham, was critically injured. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence Tuesday morning.
His sister, Joanne Re, told The Sun Chronicle he was devoted to his late mother and family.
“He was a sweetheart. He was a very kind man. He was so good to his mother while she was alive,” Joanne Re said in a brief telephone interview.
St. Hilaire suffered a hip injury and was released after being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.
When police went to Roy’s home to tow the 2015 GMC Sierra pickup, he allegedly explained the damage to the passenger side mirror by telling officers he thought he hit a mailbox, according to court records.
He allegedly told his employer that the damage occurred when he stuck a utility pole on Route 146, according to records.
Roy, an Attleboro High School graduate, was arrested at his home about 2 a.m. after police obtained a warrant. The vehicle was towed so it could be forensically examined by state police.
Police were led to Roy after the owner of the company, Building Envelope Systems in Plainville, contacted them after seeing a surveillance photo of pickup, according to court records. The photo was published Monday with a story in The Sun Chronicle.
The owner of the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll said the company owners confronted Roy when they discovered the vehicle’s GPS system showed it on Adamsdale Road at the time of the accident.
“At the time of the crime he had sole control of the vehicle that day,” Driscoll said.
The company prohibits employees from using its vehicles outside of work hours, company officials told police. Roy has worked for the company for about eight months, according to court records.
While Driscoll described the case as a strong one against the defendant, Roy’s lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said no one has identified his client as the driver of the vehicle.
“The case is extremely circumstantial,” Maloney said.
Roy was allowed to remain in a vestibule between the courtroom and the court holding cell area after Maloney argued that the identification of the driver was going to be a legal issue in the case.
Driscoll requested $10,000 cash bail, arguing that Roy allegedly fled the scene of a crime and afterwards had the opportunity to identify himself as the driver before the police came to him.
Maloney recommended $2,000 cash bail.
Motor vehicle homicide is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum 2 ½ years in jail and loss of license for 15 years, according to court records.
The case was continued to Sept. 24 for a virtual pretrial conference.
