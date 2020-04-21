MANSFIELD — A pickup truck stolen from a local repair shop Tuesday afternoon was not hard to spot, and a suspect has now been charged.
The pickup, a green 1999 GMC Sierra, had a suspension lift kit that raised its height by another 7 inches.
It was reported stolen about noon from an employee at Chris’ Auto Repair at 47 Chauncy St.
The vehicle’s engine was running when it was taken and driven off toward County Street in Foxboro, police said. It was spotted about 40 minutes later in traffic on Route 106, near Stop & Shop, Sgt. Robert Pierce said.
Mansfield Detective David Kerr attempted to halt the pickup but it continued onto Forbes Boulevard and Route 140 before it finally stopped, Pierce said.
The driver was arrested without incident by Kerr, who was assisted by Pierce, Officer Patrick Pennie, Foxboro police and state police.
The suspect, Zachary Patnode, 33, whose last known address is in Mansfield, faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.
