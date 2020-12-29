ATTLEBORO — A New York City man has been charged with stealing over $1,400 in high-tech products from Staples in Mansfield as part of an investigation into thefts of over $5,000 in merchandise from several of the office supply chain’s other stores.
Lasha T. Taruashivili, 36, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is free on personal recognizance after pleading innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court. He was ordered to stay away from all Staples stores.
He faces charges of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200 and unlawful deactivation of a theft detection device in connection with the Mansfield incident, which occurred in March 2019.
He allegedly went into the store in Erin’s Centre off Route 140 wearing a long black trench coat that police suspect contained material that foiled theft-detection devices in the store.
Police allege he is the man captured on security video stuffing items, including smart thermostats, WiFi switches, internet routers and two computer gaming systems inside his coat and getting into a waiting vehicle.
Police say the man in the video also wore a Bluetooth earpiece that they suspect was used to communicate with the getaway driver.
Staples officials told police the same man stole items from its stores in Pennsylvania and Maine in addition to stores in Raynham, Beverly, Falmouth, Burlington, Natick and Westboro.
A prosecutor sought $2,500 cash bail, citing the rash of thefts from the stores and Taruashivili’s lack of ties to the state.
The Mansfield theft was investigated by Officer Matthew Souza and Detective Anthony Lattanzio.
Taruashivili was identified as a suspect by Lattanzio with the help of New York City police. Lattanzio tracked down the suspect from a license plate on the alleged getaway vehicle, according to court records.
A warrant for Taruashivili was issued, according to court records, after he failed to appear on a summons. He voluntarily came to court Monday for arraignment.
The case was continued to March for a pretrial conference.
