ATTLEBORO — Police arrested a 20-year-old East Side man Friday for allegedly robbing a boy he knew at gunpoint in the Larson Woodland near the Willett Elementary School.
The suspect, Michael Nevarez of 14 Holman St., faces a charge of armed robbery and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
The alleged robbery occurred Wednesday night and resulted in no injuries, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The suspect was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday after an investigation led by Detective Joseph Daday.
The juvenile, whose name was not released, was robbed of several items and an undisclosed amount of cash, Cook said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home and found an 8 mm semiautomatic pistol. The gun is designed to fire blanks but was allegedly tampered with in order to fire bullets, according to Cook.
The gun will be examined by ballistics experts at the state police crime laboratory, he said.
Police also recovered ammunition and a pellet gun replica of a Glock 9 mm handgun, in addition to property belonging to the juvenile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.