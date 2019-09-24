ATTLEBORO — A city resident with a lengthy criminal record was arraigned Tuesday on charges he slashed tires on several vehicles at the Attleboro Public Library, reportedly because he was mad over being kicked out of the building.
Norman E. Phinney, 64, who lives at River Court, an apartment complex run by the Attleboro Housing Authority at 4 Hodges St., was arrested by police at his home Monday night, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The vandalism, which involved six tires on six different vehicles, occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday and was discovered by the vehicles’ owners when they left a function at the library about 8 p.m., Cook said.
Police reviewed video camera footage with library staff to find the suspect, who had been seen heading up North Main Street to the Mechanic Street area. Hodges Street is in that area and runs parallel to North Main behind the library.
“Our patrol officers were able to view video and speak to witnesses in the area, and the onsite investigation led to an identification, and they located (Phinney) a short time later at his address, and he eventually admitted to them damaging several motor vehicles,” Cook said. “He said he had been drinking alcohol and he was angry because he had been trespassed at the Attleboro Library recently.”
Following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court, Phinney was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail for the vandalism and two other probation cases. A hearing on all three cases has been scheduled for Oct. 22.
In June 2017, Phinney was accused of stealing from his 70-year-old neighbor after she suffered a heart attack and was laid up in the hospital.
He was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail and allegedly withdrew a similar amount from his neighbor’s bank account, according to court records.
He pleaded innocent to larceny from a person over 60 and related charges but allegedly admitted to using money to buy himself food and beer.
Prosecutors argued at that time Phinney had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1973 in Massachusetts and New Jersey and was once sentenced to 11 years in prison for arson.
His last arrest before 2017 was about 10 years prior for resisting arrest, and he was previously convicted of crimes of violence and malicious destruction.
