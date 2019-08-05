NORTH ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man pleaded innocent Monday to charges he stole $1,200 in computer gaming consoles from Walmart in May.
Derek K. Andrade, 40, of 36 Hodges St., was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of larceny and vandalizing property.
He was arrested on Saturday at the Route 1 store after store security notified police. Police say there is video surveillance from the store linking him to the theft.
Eight Nintendo gaming consoles were stolen after a display case was damaged, police said.
The case was continued to Sept.4.
