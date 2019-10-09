ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he stole $5,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot and tried to break into a house while posing as a landscaper.
James Monteiro, 37, of Barrington pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court and was ordered held on $1,500 cash bail.
Monteiro is accused of stealing the tools with another man in November 2018 from Home Depot’s South Attleboro store before escaping, according to police. He is also accused of attempting to break into a house on Gilbert Street in Mansfield in November 2016 while going door-to-door with another man, posing as landscapers looking for work, according to a prosecutors.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poitier said the defendant was wearing a landscaping sweatshirt from a company that fired him for stealing at the time of the incident. A witness identified the defendant as the man she saw, Poitier said.
Monteiro also pleaded innocent to shoplifting in North Attleboro and is also wanted on unrelated warrants in Fall River District Court.
He also faces a probation violation hearing in Taunton District Court.
