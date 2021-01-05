NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 26-year-old Providence man is suspected of stealing a diamond-and-gold pendant from an Emerald Square mall store in June before fleeing during a disturbance.
Hakeem J. Saygbe was arraigned Tuesday on a warrant in Attleboro District Court charging him with unarmed robbery.
He was ordered held on $2,000 bail but is wanted on five pending warrants in other courts for similar offenses, including a shoplifting charge in Wrentham District Court.
“He is presumed innocent,” his lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said during a bail hearing.
In recommending $10,000 cash bail, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III argued that the defendant had a history of failing to appear in court as ordered and has been wanted since July.
Authorities say the theft occurred about noon on June 7 at Elie Jewelers.
Sousa said an employee gave Saygbe a pendant to look at before he handed it to a man who accompanied him and left the store.
When the employee demanded the pendant back, Saygbe claimed he returned it and “created a scene” by shouting racial epithets at the worker before the incident almost became physical, Sousa said.
“He was going to smash the (expletive) out of him,” Sousa said, “causing other people to step between them.”
Police arrived and were trying to determine what happened when another man created a disturbance outside the store. The officers had to calm the disturbance and arrest the man at which time, according to a police report, Saygbe left the store.
Police said Saygbe gave an alias but the store had videotape of the incident which was used to identify him as the suspect.
In addition to the Emerald Square case, he is wanted on two warrants in Marlboro District Court for felony larceny and other similar offenses in courts in Quincy and Somerville, according to the prosecutor.
During his bail argument, Maloney said Saygbe has one child with a girlfriend who is pregnant with their second child. He was employed in Taunton until he contracted COVID-19 and was due to return to work Monday. He is no longer sick with the virus, Maloney said.
In addition to the cash bail, Judge Michele Armour ordered Saygbe to stay away from the mall while his case is pending.
The case was continued to Feb. 4 for a probable cause hearing.
