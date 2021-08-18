WRENTHAM — Police say they have identified a suspect who allegedly stole a catalytic converter in broad daylight last week from a van parked at a local assisted living center.
The theft occurred about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Pond Home at 289 East St. A Pond Home employee was sitting in another van about 30 yards away, according to a police report.
The witness told police he heard a saw cutting through metal and then saw the suspect in an N95 mask crawl out from under the van, run to a pickup truck and drive toward Wrentham center, according to the report.
Police identified the suspect through surveillance video and are charging him with larceny of property valued at more than $1,200 and malicious destruction of property.
The suspect, a 51-year-old Plainville man, will be summonsed at a later date for arraignment in Wrentham District Court, Police Chief Bill McGrath said Wednesday.
While the incident remains under investigation, the suspect does not appear to be connected with a larger theft organization, McGrath said.
Law enforcement in the region and around the country say catalytic converters are sought by thieves, some of them organized in groups, because of the value of the precious metals inside them.
Police say the suspect in the Pond Home parking lot theft told them he sold the converter for about $350 at an automobile supply company in Coventry, according to the report.
The estimated cost to repair the van is over $1,500, police said.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s pickup truck and seized battery-powered saws, an N95 mask, bolt cutters and an assortment of blades and tools, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.