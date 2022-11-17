ATTLEBORO -- A suspect in a violent 1994 rape in the city, who authorities say was identified by DNA through a cold case initiative by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, has been arrested.
Eduardo Mendez, 48, was apprehended Tuesday night in New York City on an arrest warrant obtained by the DA’s office, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday.
The arrest warrant charges Mendez with aggravated rape. He was living on Falmouth Street near the scene of the rape in 1994 and was 21 at the time, according to authorities.
Mendez is being held in New York City on a fugitive charge based on the Attleboro warrant. It is unclear at this time whether he will fight rendition back to Massachusetts for arraignment in Attleboro District Court, Miliote said.
The charges are related to an incident on June 9, 1994, in which a woman in her mid-30s was accosted by three men on Pleasant Street near the railroad bridge and forced into a nearby building.
Her attackers covered her mouth as she attempted to scream. Two of the men held her down in a stairwell while a third violently raped her before they fled the area, Miliote said.
The woman reported the attack immediately but police were not able to find any suspects at the time. The woman told police the man who raped her had gold on his teeth, Miliote said.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she was treated and evidence was collected for a rape kit.
The horrific crime had gone unsolved until 2020. State and local police investigating cold cases re-tested the rape kit using modern DNA technology under Quinn’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative, Miliote said.
Mendez, a Guatemalan immigrant, is believed to have fled the state after the rape. He went to New York City where he was sentenced to jail in the 1990s for skipping bail and beating and stabbing another man with a pool cue in Brooklyn, police said.
In addition to the DNA match, police say Mendez matches the physical description of the woman’s attacker, including a detail the victim distinctly remembers -- gold on his teeth.
Records from the New York State Department of Corrections confirmed Mendez has gold teeth.
Before he was identified through the DA’s initiative, Mendez was deported to his native country in 2011 and his current whereabouts were unknown until his arrest on Tuesday in Brooklyn, according to Miliote.
Mendez was arrested by state police assigned to the DA's office with the help of the state police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section after investigators developed information that the suspect was living in Brooklyn and conducted surveillance, Miliote said.
Since he was identified through the cold case initiative, police have been searching for him. "There were a couple of near misses in the past two years," Miliote said.
Mendez is one of four suspects arrested in unsolved rapes after the DA's office identified them through the new testing.
