ATTLEBORO -- A suspect in a violent 1994 rape in the city, who authorities say was identified by DNA through a cold case initiative by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, has been arrested.

Eduardo Mendez, 48, was apprehended Tuesday night in New York City on an arrest warrant obtained by the DA’s office, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday.

