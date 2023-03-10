ATTLEBORO — A former city man apprehended in his native Guatemala in December for a 1991 Attleboro homicide has waived extradition, a legal step bringing his return to Massachusetts closer, authorities said Friday.
Mario R. Garcia, 51, is currently in custody in Guatemala on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to court records and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
He was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury last week on a murder charge. An arraignment date in Fall River Superior Court had not been set as of Friday, according to court records.
Garcia is accused of fatally stabbing Ismael Recinos-Garcia on Nov. 16, 1991, outside a house at Dean and Bank streets, when he was 19, according to authorities.
The two men went out for the night at an Attleboro drinking establishment before getting into an argument, Delia Hernandez, 34, told The Sun Chronicle after Garcia was arrested on Dec. 14.
She said her father’s full name is Jesus Ismael Recinos-Garcia but he went by Ismael.
Garcia was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala after a multi-agency investigation that spanned two continents, authorities said.
He was one of the state’s most wanted fugitives at the time of his capture.
Garcia was also known as Mario Rene Garcia Rivera and Rony Amilcar Garcia Rodriguez, according to the indictment.
Attleboro police obtained an arrest warrant charging Garcia with murder soon after the slaying but he allegedly left the city.
He has ties to Georgia, Connecticut and Utah among other states, according to a court filing by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson.
He also faces a warrant in Attleboro District Court for a domestic assault in Attleboro in October 1991, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.