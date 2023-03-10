ATTLEBORO — A former city man apprehended in his native Guatemala in December for a 1991 Attleboro homicide has waived extradition, a legal step bringing his return to Massachusetts closer, authorities said Friday.

Mario R. Garcia, 51, is currently in custody in Guatemala on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to court records and the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

