ATTLEBORO -- One of the state’s most wanted fugitives who was being sought for a 1991 homicide in Attleboro was apprehended in his native Guatemala on Wednesday.
Mario R. Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala, state police said. His apprehension culminated a multi-agency investigation that spanned two continents.
Garcia was 19 when he allegedly fatally stabbed Ismael Garcia-Rencinos on Nov. 16, 1991 outside a house at Dean and Bank streets.
Garcia-Rencinos was found by police unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. He died of his injuries soon after he was brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Police had been dispatched to the intersection on a call about a fight in progress.
Attleboro detectives and troopers assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office subsequently identified Garcia as the assailant. The two men were not related.
An arrest warrant charging Garcia with murder was obtained from Attleboro District Court but it was believed he immediately fled the area and was avoiding apprehension.
Full extradition was authorized with the warrant, according to a state police press release issued when Garcia was added to the Most Wanted List last year.
When the apprehension team went to arrest Garcia on Wednesday morning, authorities said he attempted to flee by jumping into a body of water at the shrimp farm, but he was captured.
“We are glad that the victim, Ismael Recinos-Garcia, will finally have justice be brought forth for this senseless murder,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”
“This arrest is exciting for those Attleboro police detectives who investigated this murder 30 years ago,” Heagney said.
Authorities never gave up looking for Garcia in various U.S. jurisdictions, officials said.
Trooper Curt Cinelli, now a state police detective lieutenant, worked the case even after he left the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, officials said.
In 2014, while still a member of the fugitive unit, Cinelli developed information that Garcia likely fled to a remote area of his native Guatemala.
He worked with the fugitive unit, Attleboro police, the U.S. Marshals Service and state police detectives, troopers with the Bristol County district attorney’s office and the state police Unresolved Case Unit.
Garcia was added to the Most Wanted Fugitive List in March 2021.
“I personally would like to thank Trooper Curtis Cinelli for his relentless efforts in tracking down Garcia," Heagney said. "It was his outstanding police work that led to his arrest.”
The chief also thanked the state police fugitive unit, the U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Department of State and the Guatemalan Federal Police Force.
Early this year, authorities said, Cinelli, now assigned to state police unit that protects Gov. Charlie Baker, developed information that Garcia might be working on the shrimp farm where he was eventually apprehended.
Working with Trooper Jack Taylor of the fugitive unit, investigators identified a specific shrimp farm and forwarded the information to the U.S. Marshals, authorities said.
The marshals’ New England Fugitive Task Force, which works closely with the state police fugitive unit, then coordinated efforts with the marshal’s Office of International Operations for Central America, the U.S. Department of State and Guatemalan authorities.
The State Department Diplomatic Security Services coordinated the deployment of an investigative and apprehension team on the ground in Guatemala and learned Garcia was at the shrimp farm.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III then worked with the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain a provisional warrant for Garcia.
“We don’t forget, we are persistent, and we never cease in our efforts to secure justice for victims,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement.
“The fact that we were able to reach into Guatemala to hold accountable someone who committed a homicide in Massachusetts is a result of both tenacious police work and the value of our relationships with local, federal and international partners,” Mason said.
Quinn said he wanted "specifically to acknowledge the efforts of my Cold Case Unit, the Massachusetts State Police, the State Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.”
“This collaborative effort led to an important first step in attempting to finally bring justice to the family of the victim. We look forward to the extradition process and to the prosecution of this case in Bristol County,” Quinn said.
Federal, state and Guatemalan authorities will now coordinate Garcia’s extradition to the United States to face the murder charge.
Garcia also faces a second arrest warrant charging him with assault and battery in connection with an unrelated 1991 incident in Attleboro.
