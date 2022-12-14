mario garcia poster

State police wanted poster for Mario Garcia changed to reflect his capture on Wednesday.

 STATE POLICE

ATTLEBORO -- One of the state’s most wanted fugitives who was being sought for a 1991 homicide in Attleboro was apprehended in his native Guatemala on Wednesday.

Mario R. Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala, state police said. His apprehension culminated a multi-agency investigation that spanned two continents.

