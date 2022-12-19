ATTLEBORO — An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant arrested last month in connection with a violent Attleboro rape in 1994 was ordered held Monday after a superior court judge deemed him a dangerous person.

Eduardo Mendez, 49, can be held without bail in pretrial detention for up to 180 days under the order by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi N. Yessayan. The judge also found Mendez was a flight risk if released.

