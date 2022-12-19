ATTLEBORO — An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant arrested last month in connection with a violent Attleboro rape in 1994 was ordered held Monday after a superior court judge deemed him a dangerous person.
Eduardo Mendez, 49, can be held without bail in pretrial detention for up to 180 days under the order by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi N. Yessayan. The judge also found Mendez was a flight risk if released.
Mendez was identified as a suspect in 2020 after Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III obtained a grant to analyze so-called rape kits kept at a state police laboratory that were never previously tested.
Authorities say Mendez’s DNA matched evidence found at a Falmouth Street apartment and from the woman in her mid-30s who was held down by two other men while she was sexually assaulted.
Mendez, who was 21 at the time, allegedly fled to New York after the attack on June 9, 1994. He served jail time in New York City where he was arrested for violent crimes between 1999 and 2001, according to prosecutors.
As a result of his crimes in New York City, Mendez had to give a sample of his DNA for a nationwide database. However, it did not trigger any “hits” because the rape evidence was not tested until 2020, according to authorities.
In a statement released after the hearing, Quinn said he was pleased the judge found the defendant both a danger to the community and a flight risk.
“This case was solved because our office helped identify a rape kit that was not tested and requested that the state lab expedite the testing, which they did thanks to a grant they had received. I am very happy for the victim that this 28 year old cold case has been charged,” Quinn said.
Mendez’s case is one of four so far in the county in which investigators have charged a suspect after the district attorney’s office had untested rape kits analyzed.
In a court filing seeking the dangerousness hearing, prosecutors noted Mendez’s convictions for violent crimes, his flight from prosecution in New York City when released on bail and four aliases the defendant uses.
Prosecutors also said a federal arrest warrant was filed against Mendez because of his immigration status. He was deported in 2011 and then allegedly illegally reentered the country, according to prosecutors.
The rape case was continued to next monthsfor a pretrial hearing.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.