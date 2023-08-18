ATTLEBORO — A city man serving a prison sentence in Rhode Island for possessing a so-called ghost gun has pleaded not guilty this week to prior charges related to a 2021 shooting in Attleboro.
Mark Socia, 22, was ordered held in jail without bail Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court where he was arraigned on two gun possession charges and attempting to commit assault and battery with a handgun, according to court records.
The charges stem from a shooting in February 2021 on Richardson Avenue where a 20-year-old man was shot at while outside his home. The man and Socia know each other, according to police.
The man did not suffer any injuries but his car was struck by a bullet, according to police.
Last year, he was sentenced to three years in prison in Rhode Island for possessing a ghost gun and two other guns and a marijuana peddling charge related to a raid at an apartment where he was staying in Central Falls.
The raid was related to the Attleboro police investigation into the Richardson Avenue shooting. None of the weapons found in the Central Falls apartment were tied to the shooting, according to court records.
Socia, who lives on James Street, is still serving his Rhode Island sentence. But he was brought to Massachusetts on an interstate agreement to face the charges related to the Attleboro shooting, according to court records.
He is being held in the Bristol County jail to await a trial scheduled for Feb. 5 in Fall River Superior Court, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.