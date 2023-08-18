ATTLEBORO — A city man serving a prison sentence in Rhode Island for possessing a so-called ghost gun has pleaded not guilty this week to prior charges related to a 2021 shooting in Attleboro.

Mark Socia, 22, was ordered held in jail without bail Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court where he was arraigned on two gun possession charges and attempting to commit assault and battery with a handgun, according to court records.

