ATTLEBORO — The woman charged in a series of armed robberies while wearing animal masks, including a botched holdup in South Attleboro in which an employee was shot, has been indicted for a Providence robbery.
Ashley Weaver, 28, formerly of Attleboro, is being held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston following arraignment Thursday in Providence Superior Court on seven charges, including first-degree armed robbery and weapons violations.
Weaver was indicted last month by a Bristol County grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to rob for allegedly shooting a worker at the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro during a holdup attempt May 20.
Authorities say Weaver held up a Providence gas station wearing a monkey mask on May 19.
The victim in the South Attleboro incident managed to partially pull off the robber’s mask and suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Weaver, whose last known address was in Providence, is also accused of robbing at gunpoint the Cumberland Farms on Route 106 in Mansfield on May 24 while wearing a bunny mask. A warrant is pending in Attleboro District Court in connection with that crime.
Weaver was arrested June 6 in Providence by the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force and detectives from Attleboro, Mansfield and Boston police’s fugitive unit. Also assisting were troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
Weaver is due back in Providence Superior Court Sept. 4 for a bail hearing.
