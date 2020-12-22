ATTLEBORO -- The suspect arrested in the April 4 robbery of the Cumberland Farms in County Square is now being prosecuted in Fall River Superior Court.
Jose Oliva, 20, of 67 Garden St., in Attleboro, pleaded innocent last Friday to an indictment charging him with armed robbery.
He was arrested shortly after the 12:30 a.m. robbery, tracked down by police in woods near the Attleboro High School.
A replica semi-automatic pistol BB gun, which police allege he used in the holdup, was later found by a state police dog.
His case was transferred to superior court after he was indicted by a grand jury.
