ATTLEBORO — The suspect in the robbery of the downtown Santander Bank last November has been indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges of unarmed robbery of a bank in Middleboro.
Steven M. Cerqueira, 36, whose police said last lived in Stoughton but whose indictment lists a North Attleboro address, was also indicted on charges of being a habitual criminal.
Cerqueira is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court Feb. 21.
Cerqueira, who had waived a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court and was ordered held without bail, had allegedly admitted to holding up the Attleboro bank Nov. 15 by passing a note to the teller, police said.
The local robbery occurred about a week after the Middleboro robbery, also at a Santander bank. He was also being held as a dangerous person in that robbery.
Under the state’s dangerousness statute, a suspect can be held for up to 120 days without bail while the prosecution prepares for trial.
Prosecutors say Cerqueira was identified by family members after investigators posted surveillance photos of the robberies on social media. He turned himself in to Stoughton police Nov. 18.
Cerqueira has a criminal record that includes four prison stints for robbery since 2004.
His most recent time behind bars was in 2014 when he was sentenced to four years in prison for armed robbery.
