ATTLEBORO — A suspect in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins to cars in South Attleboro was apprehended Wednesday in Woonsocket, police said.
Nicholas W. Grant, 25, was arrested without incident at a residence and is being held on an unrelated warrant by Pawtucket police, Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Grant was located by Attleboro detectives and the Attleboro Problem Orientated Policing unit and the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitives Task Force, Cook said.
He was being held at the Rhode Island State Police barracks in Lincoln pending transfer to the Pawtucket police station.
Because he has charges pending in Rhode Island, it is uncertain when he will be returned to Attleboro, Cook said.
Attleboro police issued a public plea Monday for assistance in finding Grant, suspected in eight break-ins or attempted break-ins on various days in July on Woodbine Street, Holly Street, Deerfield Avenue and Allenson Avenue.
Police say Grant was staying with his girlfriend on Woodbine Street and was driving her car.
Cook said police are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants in connection with the incidents.
