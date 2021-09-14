ATTLEBORO -- The suspect in the attempted shooting of a Richardson Avenue man in February is now being prosecuted in superior court.
Mark Socia, 20, a former Attleboro man, pleaded innocent Aug. 13 in Fall River Superior Court last month and is free on $10,000 cash bail with a GPS bracelet.
He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.
The charges are related to a shooting Feb. 18 in which a 20-year-old man escaped injury outside his home. The two men know each other, according to police.
As a condition of his bail, Socia was ordered to stay away from the individual.
