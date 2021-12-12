ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man arrested last month after a drug raid at his home has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Timothy F. Sproul, 30, of 34 Leedham St., was indicted on charges of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine, according to records made public Friday.
Sproul was arrested Nov. 3 and pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court but no date for arraignment has been scheduled.
Sproul is being held in jail without bail after a judge found he was a danger following a pretrial detention hearing.
Authorities say they found about 80 grams of suspected fentanyl pills in the raid and over 70 grams of other pills alleged to contain a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
According to the indictment, if convicted of the the crimes he is charged with, Sproul faces at least five years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.
The raid came after an investigation by city detectives and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
